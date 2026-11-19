Shah Rukh Khan Makes It To The 100 Greatest Movie Stars Of All Time List | Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly one of the most famous actors in the Indian film industry. He also has a huge fan following internationally, and it has been proved time and again. SRK has left a mark overseas with his movies, and now, he has made it to the list of the 100 Greatest Movie Stars of All Time.

Shah Rukh Khan ranks 92nd

Variety has unveiled its list of the 100 Greatest Movie Stars of All Time, and the King star is the only Indian actor who has made it to the list. He is at the 92nd position on the list.

While describing Shah Rukh Khan, the international portal called him a 'Bollywood cinema titan'. They further wrote that he has 'an unabashed flair for peacocking showmanship and drama writ large, allied to a self-aware comic intelligence, a combination that served him through multiple phases of stardom'.

The portal mentioned Baazigar and Darr as his breakout films and wrote that movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Devdas got him to romantic-lead status. Their description also mentioned that SRK is named King Khan by his fans in India, and he remains comfortable on his throne.

Well, this is surely a proud moment for fans of SRK that their favourite actor has made it to the list of the 100 Greatest Movie Stars of All Time.

100 Greatest Movie Stars of All Time

The top 10 actors who have made it to the 100 Greatest Movie Stars of All Time list are Marilyn Monroe, Humphrey Bogart, Charlie Chaplin, Jack Nicholson, Katharine Hepburn, Sidney Poitier, Marlon Brando, Tom Cruise, Toshiro Mifune, and Barbra Streisand.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie

SRK will next be seen in King, which is slated to release on December 24, 2026. The movie also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, and others.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!