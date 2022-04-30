Shaan Mukherji spills the beans on why he agreed to host Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti

Singer Shaan Mukherji will soon be seen helping his dear friend Mika Singh find his life partner in the reality show Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti. It will air on Star Bharat from May 8 onwards. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive chat.

Opening up about why he agreed to be a part of the show, Shaan shares, “I have always loved challenges. The real reason is that it is Mika’s swayamvar. I know him on a personal level very closely. He is literally a brother more than a friend. It’s an important occasion, and I know for a fact he has been genuinely wanting to get married and settle down. With a genuine intention, we all are coming forward to do this.”

Loading View on Instagram

Elaborating further, he says, “I think in our music industry hardly a few are left who have to get married, and his number ranks first on the list. If a question is asked, whose swayamvar should take place? The first thought that comes to mind is that of Mika paaji! People feel he is like a king and does not care about anything, but it’s not so. There is a shy child in him, which he keeps under wraps. We will get to see his softer, emotional side as well during the telecast of the show.”

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

When quizzed as to what kind of girl Shaan would select for Mika, he explains, “I don’t want to think over this aspect as all the girls will have their own personality. It won’t be one dimensional as everyone will have a different appeal as well their thought process. So the final chemistry is essential. Living with someone, you need to get that feeling. So, obviously, that depends on Mika only. There should not be any confusion, and if Mika wants me to give him advice in the selection of his partner. I shall definitely do so. I will try to remain unbiased in this matter. I feel it won’t be fair on my part to be partial to any individual.”

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Shaan is all praise for his close friend. “One thing about Mika, I know he has loads of love in his heart. Right now, he has nobody to share the heartfelt love with. He doesn’t really care for anything, be it his money or whatever. He unhesitatingly showers it all on his friends. He is a very loving person,” Shaan gushes.

Loading View on Instagram

On a parting note, Shaan talks about the USP of a good host. “I think the formalities of a host will not be seen as we usually watch. I will be normally dressed and also speak in normal hosting mannerisms. As the show builds up, I will try to tie the girls selected in a gracious necklace form. Like in many shows, at times, hosts speak out from the teleprompter instead of building up with the moments which get created during the course of natural hosting. I will try my level best to live that moment, understand it and take the show ahead,” he concludes.

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 12:00 AM IST