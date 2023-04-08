Shaakuntalam actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Citadel, 'I have a sense of contentment as a woman doing action and not being saved by a hero for a change'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu | Pic: Varinder Chawla

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon be seen alongside Dev Mohan in Shaakuntalam. The movie, helmed by Gunasekhar, is a mythological love story and will hit screens on April 14. The Free Press Journal was also present at the movie’s promotional event.

Thanking the entire media, an elated Samantha shares, “Thank you everyone for gracing the launch of the film which is coming out on April 14. I am overwhelmed with the kind of response people gave to the trailer of Shaakuntalam. I hope you all keep continuing giving love and experience the film only in theatres.”

Samantha adds, “I truly believe that the audience won’t be disappointed. Our film is for the entire family. It’s been so long since we have seen a film like this. Everyone will be ‘Disneyfied’.”

To play any character from Hindu mythology comes with a great responsibility, Samantha, who plays the titular role in the film, explains, “While I was doing a gritty role in The Family Man 2, I was offered the role of Shaakuntalam, so I refused to do it initially. I had no confidence whether I would be able to pull off this role or not but I like to take up challenges. I feel this is the only role where I could play the way I dreamt of in my childhood. It isn’t a simple story, there is love, betrayal and redemption too. As a modern woman, I could still connect to this role which was written centuries ago.”

Samantha has impressed viewers with her stellar performance in The Family Man 2 (2021) and soon, she will be seen playing a spy in the Indian version of the global franchise Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan. When asked how her life has changed after being recognised as a pan-India star, she shares, “I don’t think that my life has changed at all. I am a star until 6 p.m. and after that, I am just another normal person. Nothing has changed in my head at least. I never imagined that I would come this far. I feel very privileged with the kind of roles I am currently doing or being offered.”

Opening up about her experience of filming Citadel, Samantha reveals, “Every day on the sets of Citadel is exhilarating and fulfilling. It is definitely tough but I have a sense of contentment as a woman to be doing action and not to be saved by a hero for a change, so it’s great. I am absolutely enjoying this new phase of my life.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu with co-star Dev Mohan | Pic: Varinder Chawla

Shaakuntalam marks the debut of actor Dev Mohan in Telugu films and is backed by celebrated producer Dil Raju.