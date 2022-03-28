SEVENTEEN hints at world tour on final day of 'CARAT LAND' event

SEVENTEEN wrapped up ‘2022 SVT 6th fan meeting 'SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND’ on March 27, signaling the K-pop stage-breakers’ long-awaited return to the in-person stage.

The 13-member band hosted their fan event ‘SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND’ over three days from March 25 to 27. For each of the three shows, the act welcomed their fans ‘CARAT’ into over three hours of high-octane performances, talk segments and games.

The band connected with global fans on the final day through a live stream along with the offline event, with multi-view technology that provided online viewers access to 14 different angles to the show.

In the final moments of the fan event, the K-pop superstars unveiled a new logo designed to represent SEVENTEEN, heightening the excitement for new releases and content to come this year.

2 years and 6 months since their last in-person show in Seoul, the K-pop superstars opened this year’s ‘SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND’ with a powerful performance of one of their earliest tracks “Shining Diamond.” Featuring unit tracks “AH! LOVE,” “Light a Flame,” “HEY BUDDY,” “Do Re Mi” and fan favorites such as “To you,” “Smile Flower,” and “VERY NICE,” the show unfolded a story of growth in the band’s musical spectrum and the unique interplay of the three units—hip-hop, vocal and performance—within the team.

The full program and the set list for the fan event were developed based on a fan vote processed prior to the event, marking this year’s edition of ‘SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND’ an occasion for the act and CARAT to come together as ‘TEAM SEVENTEEN’ and celebrate their close bond.

In their heartfelt closing remarks on the final day, SEVENTEEN said, “We hope to meet with you a lot more this year. Thank you for being our source of hope and courage in moving forward, and we look forward to making many more great memories with you,” while hinting at the possibility of a world tour this year.

A surprise reveal of new logos designed to represent SEVENTEEN and CARAT followed the final show. The renewed logo for SEVENTEEN consists of three lines that represent the three units, in the shape of a penrose triangle that reflects the band’s unstoppable energy. The first-ever logo for CARAT mirrors the shape of the band’s, highlighting their significance as a part of ‘TEAM SEVENTEEN.’

Recently, SEVENTEEN unveiled plans to return with their 4th full-length album this May. As a pre-release leading up to the full album, the band will also be releasing their first English-language single in April.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 06:48 PM IST