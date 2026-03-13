Seher Hone Ko Hai To Have A Leap Ahead? Speculations Spark After Parth Samthaan's Cryptic 'Ye Kya Dekh Liya' Post

Seher Hone Ko Hai To Have A Leap Ahead |

Seher Hone Ko Hai has recently been in controversy, with viewers questioning the storyline of the show. Amid all the chatter, what took everyone's attention was Parth Samthaan's Instagram story. The lead actor of Seher Hone Ko Hai, Parth, wrote, "8.30 pm? Yeh kya dekh liya humne."

He uploaded the show's poster, which said the timing was 8.30 pm ET and 5.30 pm PT, while the show's release time is Monday to Friday at 10 pm on Colors TV. The cryptic post made many wonder whether there is a leap coming in the show or if the makers are planning to release the show in another language as well.

Parth Samthaan's story |

A user took to a Reddit thread to claim that the same story "was also uploaded by someone from the crew a few days back, but they deleted it within minutes." To this, one reacted, "Think a jump is coming too.. based on the promos and also i posted a ‘news’ article calling out the show for its problematic baseline… why suddenly now? Too many things to be just a coincidence." However, another claimed that the time zone is for the Middle East region. To this, one tweeted, "Someone was telling ki yeh arabic main dub hone wala hai toh may be wohi wala hai."

Well, nothing has so far been officially confirmed by the makers or the actors about the speculated leap or different language release.

Someone was telling ki yeh arabic main dub hone wala hai toh may be wohi wala hai — Imheena (@Imheena3) March 13, 2026

Middle East ke time zone ke acc likha h time — 🍃 (@From_Aryavart) March 13, 2026

The TV show Seher Hone Ko Hai has recently sparked controversy for its storyline in which a 16-year-old girl, Seher Baig, is shown developing a romantic relationship with a much older man. While the cast, including Parth Samthaan, has been praised for their performances, viewers on social media criticized the plot, calling it problematic and questioning its intended message. The show, which airs on Colors TV, has been defended by the creators as a social narrative, but many argue that the romanticization of such a relationship is inappropriate, especially given Seher’s age and the cultural context.