Seher Hone Ko Hai New Release Time On Colors TV: Parth Samthaan's Show To No Longer Air At 10 PM, Check New Prime-Time Slot

Seher Hone Ko Hai Gets New Prime-Time Slot |

Parth Samthaan’s show Seher Hone Ko Hai is set to undergo a major scheduling change. The show, which earlier aired at 10 pm on Colors TV, will now see a revised broadcast timing. So what is the new time slot for the show?

Seher Hone Ko Hai New Time Slot

According to a Gossips TV report, Colors TV’s Seher Hone Ko Hai will now air in the prime-time 8.30 pm slot. This change is expected to come into effect from Monday, April 20, 2026 onwards.

With this new schedule, Mangal Lakshmi will shift to the 9 pm slot. Meanwhile, the time slot for Do Duniya Ek Dil is yet to be officially confirmed, though reports suggest it may air either at 9.30 pm or 10.30 pm.

In Week 15 rankings, Parth Samthaan has maintained a strong position in the popularity chart, securing a spot within the top 5 most popular TV actors, reflecting his consistent fan engagement and growing buzz around his current television work, including Seher Hone Ko Hai.

Talking about his return to television, Parth said in an interview with Mid Day, "I wanted something obviously interesting to come back to television because I haven’t heard any good shows coming out in the past few years." He added, "A lot of actors are opting out. They’re not getting good scripts. So, it’s very important for any actor because it’s a longer commitment. You have to be mentally prepared."

Parth also opened up about learning Urdu for his character in the show, describing it as a challenging yet enjoyable experience. Talking about the preparation, Parth said, "This guy is a scholar. He’s well educated and has come from Saudi. He’s teaching children about religion, so I had to make sure I know the language in and out."

There has also been backlash around the show regarding its storyline involving romance with a minor. In response, the makers have addressed the concern and made changes to the storyline going forward.