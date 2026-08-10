Security Throws Pawan Singh's Fan Off The Stage At An Event In UP; Bhojpuri Star Calls Him Back & Clicks Picture - Watch Viral Video

Security Throws Pawan Singh's Fan Off The Stage | X (Twitter)

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh attended an event in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district, and a fan of the actor climbed onto the stage to meet him. However, security, police, and some leaders present on the stage grabbed the fan and threw him off the stage. But the actor intervened and called the fan back on stage.

In the video, we can see that after the fan was thrown off the stage, Singh was calling him back, but a leader was stopping him. Once the fan came on stage, Singh took him to the centre and said, "Bhai, zara photo khichye inki (Brother, please take a photo of him)." Watch the video below...

In Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district, a programme featuring popular Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh took an unexpected turn when one of his enthusiastic fans climbed onto the stage.



The bouncers, police personnel and some leaders present on the stage reportedly grabbed the fan… pic.twitter.com/z5mnzX7NXr — Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) August 10, 2026

The video has gone viral on social media, once again proving that Bhojpuri stars have a crazy fan following. Well, it looks like Singh had attended a political event.

Pawan Singh Movies & Songs

Singh currently doesn't have any film as an actor that has been officially announced. He is also a singer, and we got to hear his voice earlier this year in the Telugu film Dacoit: A Love Story. He also had a cameo in the song, which featured Adivi Sesh in the lead role.

Pawan Singh TV Show

Last year, Singh was seen in the reality show Rise And Fall, and after staying in the show for 14 days, he walked out of it. He is currently seen in the reality show Bhojpuri Bawaal, which shows the lives of Bhojpuri celebrities.

Apart from Singh, the show also features Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), Aamrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani, and political personality Tej Pratap Yadav.

Kajal Raghwani On Kissing Scene

During one of the episodes of Bhojpuri Bawaal, Kajal had revealed that she and Singh were working on a film where a kissing scene was added to the script. When she initially refused to do it, Singh left the sets.