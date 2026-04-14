Scuffle Breaks Out At Karan Aujla’s Mumbai 2.0 Concert At Mahalaxmi Racecourse; Viral Video Shows Punches, Kicks Flying Among Group Of Youth

Mumbai: Punjabi singer Karan Aujla made a powerful return to the city with his much-awaited Mumbai 2.0 concert at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on April 12, but the event saw a brief moment of chaos after a scuffle broke out near the venue.

According to reports, the altercation took place outside the racecourse premises, near the parking area, where a group of young men were seen engaging in a physical fight. Videos that have since gone viral on social media show individuals throwing punches at each other, while bystanders watched and recorded the incident.

No Reports Of Any Legal Action Into The Matter

The situation caused brief panic among concertgoers, prompting security personnel to rush to the spot and bring the situation under control. No injuries or official complaints have been confirmed so far, and there are no reports of legal action being initiated by either party involved in the scuffle.

Despite the disruption outside, the concert itself proceeded smoothly, with Aujla delivering a high-energy performance to a packed audience. The singer performed some of his biggest hits, including Tauba Tauba, Boyfriend, On Top and Wavy, with fans responding enthusiastically throughout the night.

The Mumbai 2.0 concert marked a major comeback for Aujla, especially after his earlier Holi event at the MMRDA Grounds on March 3 faced severe criticism. That event had reportedly been marred by poor crowd management, with attendees alleging overcrowding, near stampede-like conditions and several cases of people fainting due to the heat.

Following the backlash, the artist and organisers took steps to address concerns. As part of a goodwill gesture, fans who attended the Holi concert were offered complimentary tickets for the Mumbai 2.0 show, helping rebuild trust among his audience.

This time, the event was largely praised for improved management, better organisation and a safer environment for attendees. The overall atmosphere remained electric, with fans describing the concert as a much-needed redemption for the earlier mishap.