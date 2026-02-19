'Scripted Drama To Gain Public Sympathy': Netizens React As Prince Narula Sacrifices Ticket To Finale In The 50

Prince Narula Sacrifices Ticket To Finale In The 50 |

The finale of The 50 is reportedly set to take place today. According to reports, four contestants have advanced to the final face-off round, and surprisingly, Prince Narula’s name is not among them. This has left many viewers shocked, as he was considered one of the strongest contenders. As per the reports, there’s a story behind Prince not making it to the finale.

The 50: Why Is Prince Narula Not In Finale?

As per Film Window's report, Prince did win the ticket to the finale in The 50. However, there is a twist in the story. He gave his ticket to Shiv, reportedly saying, "He's my brother and I want him to go to the finale." The original Top 4 contestants of The 50 were Prince, Rajat, Kaka, and Mr. Faisu. But Prince ended up sacrificing his place and gave up his spot for Shiv. Therefore, the Top 4 finalists now are Shiv, Rajat, Kaka, and Mr. Faisu.

Fans Reaction

After hearing what Prince did, a user tweeted, "Bhayankar pr chal rahi hai bhai, prince badhiya game khel raha hai, woh toh finale jayega he lekin usne pehle jeetke shiv ko de Diya taki sympathy bhi mile aur log acha bolenge aur wese bhi badmein toh woh finale jayega he. Makers uske taraf jo hain (sic)." Another wrote, "Funny how he was scared to even enter the unsafe zone in the previous task, and he’s giving away a finale ticket like it means nothing. Something doesn’t add up." Others continued to call it PR, claiming that he might have done this step to gain sympathy from the fans.

Scripted drama to gain public sympathy for the prince.#The50 #The50Show — TalkX ❁ (@DeshmukhTalks) February 19, 2026

Funny how he was scared to even enter the unsafe zone in the previous task, and he’s giving away a finale ticket like it means nothing.

Something doesn’t add up. — Arjun (@ArjunxTweets) February 19, 2026

PR manna padega

Ya use malum tha wo ni jeetega — Neha agrawal (@Neha270907) February 19, 2026

A user called The 50 to be a "scripted drama" saying, "Scripted drama to gain public sympathy for the prince." Others continue to make theories about Prince entering the show later and taking away the trophy.

PR hai iske baad channel use final me entry kara dega aur winner prince hi banega 🤣🤣 — D E V I L (@imrealdevil) February 19, 2026

Let us further wait for the finale episode to release to see whether these claims are true or not. So far, the release date of The 50 finale has not been announced.