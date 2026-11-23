Screen Wars: Salman Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, & Ayushmann Khurrana Join The Fight Against Ramayana’s Dominance |

Four of the industry's major players in distribution and exhibition—YRF, Pen Marudhar, Jio Studios and PVR-INOX—will compete for approximately 6,000 screens over the next two weeks. Dharma, a relatively new entrant in distribution that struck pay dirt with Ramayana: Part 1, is also marking its territory. Meanwhile, there is an uneasy silence in Bollywood's corridors. Will the spirit of brotherhood prevail, or will there be a tussle for screens?

Point to note: India has, on average, more than 10,000 operational cinema screens across all languages. However, Hindi films are screened on only around 6,000 of them.

Timeline: Monday, November 23, 2026

Ramayana: Part 1, distributed by Dharma Films in the Hindi circuit and Yash's Monster Mind Creations in Kannada, along with sub-distributors such as Dil Raju (Telugu) and the Satyam Theatres group (Tamil), is chugging along to the tune of the nursery rhyme 'Choo Choo Train', racing down the tracks across approximately 9,000 screens in India in five languages—Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. However, its momentum has slowed.

Screens are about to get scarce

On Friday, November 27, things will heat up for the mythological drama, especially in the Hindi circuit, where it has enjoyed an uninterrupted run since November 5.

Ab aayega mazaa

On November 27, two new Hindi films are set to release—one a conventional family drama and the other an action thriller.

The first is Sooraj Barjatya's romantic venture, Yeh Prem Mol Liya (YPML), starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari Wagh. The second is Aditya Datt's fast-paced Gunmaaster G9, featuring Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh.

YPML is being distributed by India's biggest distributor, YRF, while Gunmaaster G9 is being distributed by Pen Marudhar, which is believed to be among India's three largest distributors.

With just four days remaining before their releases, neither YRF nor Pen Marudhar has been able to announce the number of screens their respective films will secure, as Ramayana is fighting tooth and nail to retain its existing screens.

War with Lavani on December 4

Two more major players—Jio Studios' distribution network and PVR-INOX's exhibition network—will join the fray alongside Dharma, YRF and Pen Marudhar.

This week, the battle for screens will intensify with Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace and Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha joining an already crowded release calendar.

A trade source said, “Salman is hoping to get at least 4,000 screens for Maatrubhumi. He is an A-lister, he deserves this.”

Jio Studios, one of the strongest integrated distribution networks, has earned a formidable reputation following the massive success of the Dhurandhar duology. The studio is now backing SKF's Maatrubhumi with its full distribution strength.

Across the rest of the country, Eetha and Maatrubhumi may compete on their respective merits. However, Shraddha's film could have a slight advantage in Maharashtra. Rooted in local culture, this biopic on Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, a Tamasha and Lavani artiste, has been acquired by PVR-INOX for all-India distribution.

Industry grapevine suggests that the multiplex chain has reportedly paid ₹80–90 crore for the deal. In keeping with this investment, PVR-INOX is expected to pursue a wide multiplex and theatrical rollout across the country.

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