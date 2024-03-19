 Scoop OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Film Based On Prince Andrew's Controversial 2019 Interview
Scoop OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Film Based On Prince Andrew's Controversial 2019 Interview

The British biographical drama follows the fallout of the 2019 interview and how Andrew later faced criticism, followed by his release from his royal duties

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 01:22 PM IST
The upcoming biographical drama Scoop is inspired by Prince Andrew's infamous BBC interview with Emily Maitlis about his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. It follows the fallout of the 2019 interview and how Andrew later faced criticism, followed by his release from his royal duties. It depicts personal struggles and ethical dilemmas faced by journalists in search of the truth. The film will release digitally in April.

Where to watch Scoop

The film will release on April 5, 2024 on Netflix. The movie is directed by Philip Martin. It pays tribute to journalists who go beyond the call of duty in their pursuit of uncovering the truth.

Plot

The film promises to provide a captivating portrayal of the events leading up to Prince Andrew's explosive interview about Jeffrey Epstein. The plot of the film is centered on his relationship with Epstein. The trailer also depicts Andrew's ties with the convicted sex offender.

Cast

The film's stellar cast includes Rufus Sewell as Prince Andrew, Gillian Anderson as Dr Jean F Millburn, Lia Williams as Fran Unsworth, Keeley Hawes as Amanda Thirsk, Theresa Godly as BBC News Reporter and Billie Piper as Sam McAlister, Newsnight’s producer in main roles.

All about Scoop

The film is based on Sam McAlister's book "Scoops" and is inspired by true events. Scoop has been produced by Sanjay Singhal, Radford Neville and Hilary Salmon under the production companies of The Lighthouse Film & Television and Television Voltage TV. The film will be distributed by Netflix and it has a run time of 103 minutes.

