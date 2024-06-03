Savi Director Abhinay Deo On Shooting At Liverpool International Waters: 'I Didn't Face Any Political Pressure To Shoot There'

Director Abhinay Deo's latest offering, Savi, is the story of a homemaker who goes beyond life to save her husband, a convict in a murder. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Abhinay talks about how Savi was germinated, how he wants to explore varied genres time and again and more.

Savi, which is based on the concept of Sati Savitri, has garnered about 7.56 crores until today. When asked about the director Abhinay Deo being inspired by Indian mythology, he shares, "To be honest, that's not how we began. It didn't stem from the Savitri and Satyavan story. Savi is an official adaptation of an English film but the final cut has major changes in regards to the original film. We bought the rights and started off the project but the minute we flipped one big event in the film, the entire script took shape of its own. Soon after, I realised that the story has similarities to the Savitri's story which I had heard as a child. Everything fell in place and it turned out to be a modern day story of Savitri."

Prior to Savi, Abhinay has Delhi Belly, Force 2, Game and many more directorials to his credit. Sharing further on making films around chase and chaos, he states, "I get bored of working around the same genres. I want to keep reinventing myself. With my previous films, I handled mystery, chase etc. Delhi Belly and Blackmail were more of dark comedies. I keep trying to push the envelope. In Savi, I had an opportunity to handle women centric subjects unlike my previous projects. It doesn't start off as a thriller, rather it's a simple love story of Savi (Divya Khossla) and Nakul (Harshvardhan Rane) and their household. It was a very interesting take on that I wanted to direct."

Shot in Liverpool, Savi also showcases the jailbreak and the elope to International waters, when asked if he faced any political roadblocks, he reveals, "Not at all. The reason why we chose Liverpool was because there are fairies going to Ireland, one to Dublin and one every day and it takes exactly ten minutes to cross six nautical miles."

"We shot in real locations and there were absolutely no political pressures or problems while shooting," Deo concludes.