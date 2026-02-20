'Satyamev Jayate': Raj Kundra Reacts After Getting Bail In Bitcoin Money Laundering Case; Watch Video

Actor and businessman Raj Kundra has been granted bail by a special PMLA court in Mumbai in connection with the Rs 6,606 crore Bitcoin-linked money laundering case. Following the court’s decision, Kundra reacted briefly, saying, " Satyamev Jayate...".

Speaking to the media after securing relief, Kundra said, "I always had full faith in the Judiciary system, when I know that I have not done anything wrong, so it's a relief that Judiciary notices it and gives the relief. So, now I will follow the process."

His advocate, Prashant Patil, also addressed the development. He said, "ED had filed a chargesheet against Raj Kundra. According to us, there was no merit in the chargesheet. Today, we had a bail application. Since 2018, Raj Kundra has been appearing before the ED. There was no instance when he did not cooperate with ED. He has been granted bail on a surety amount of Rs one lakh. He has to seek permission from the court before travelling abroad."

Kundra, who is married to Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, appeared before the Sessions Court earlier in the day in connection with the case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had last year filed a supplementary prosecution complaint in the large-scale Bitcoin scam linked to Delhi-based Variabletech Pvt Ltd (VTPL). The complaint named Kundra and Rajesh Ram Satija among the accused. While taking cognisance of the matter, the special PMLA court observed that there was adequate material to proceed against accused numbers 17 (Kundra) and 18 (Satija) under Section 3, punishable under Section 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to the ED, Kundra received 285 bitcoins, valued at Rs 150.47 crore as of April 16, 2024, at a rate of Rs 52,79,755 per bitcoin, and continued to retain them. The agency alleged that the bitcoins were received from accused Amit Bhardwaj and that Kundra refused to disclose the wallet addresses or surrender the assets.

The ED further claimed that he attempted to layer transactions to make them appear legitimate, including executing a sale transaction with his wife at a rate significantly below market value to conceal the alleged illegal source of funds. The court had earlier noted that the prosecution complaint and case records prima facie indicated his involvement in money laundering, leading to further proceedings.