Satish Kaushik's Last Film Kaagaz 2 Currently In Post Production Stage, Producer Shares MAJOR Update

Late actor Satish Kaushik's last film, Kaagaz 2, is currently in works. The film is a sequel to his widely loved 2021 directorial, starring Pankaj Tripathi.

Ratan Jain, who is the producer of the film, recently shared a major update about the film. He stated that the post production of Kaagaz 2 is 'almost finished'.

"It’s an important project for me as Kaagaz was appreciated a lot by the audience. Satish Ji was a dear friend and this film was immensely close to his heart. When I saw the film, I realised the outcome is excellent and will impress and move audiences much like the first installment," he said.

Kaagaz 2 is directed by VK Prakash and the film also stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Smriti Kalra, Anang Desai and Neena Gupta. The shoot of the film was wrapped up in January 2023, a few months before Satish Kaushik's death.

The film revolves around the struggles of a common man whose right to life is infringed upon by protests and rallies.

Satish Kaushik breathed his last on March 9, 2023, in Delhi after suffering a cardiac arrest. He passed away in the car even before he could be taken to the hospital.

The veteran star was cremated on March 10 in Mumbai in the presence of his wife Shashi, daughter Vanshika, and several Bollywood celebrities.

