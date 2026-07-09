'Sasti Copy Of Dolly Bindra': Akanksha Choudhary's 'Zinda Nahi Khadi Hoti' Remark To Shreya Kalra Sparks Outrage Online- VIDEO

Akanksha Choudhary's 'Zinda Nahi Khadi Hoti Warna' Remark To Shreya Kalra Sparks Outrage |

An ugly fight erupted between Akanksha Choudhary and Shreya Kalra in the latest episode of Netflix's Lock Upp, escalating to the point where Akanksha allegedly issued a death threat to her co-contestant. The heated argument broke out after Shreya accidentally injured Akanksha during a task, leaving a scratch on her nose. Losing her cool, the Splitsvilla 16 fame said, "Bahar hoti na kutton ki tarah marte tereko." Soon after the episode aired, the internet erupted, with several viewers calling out Akanksha for her "criminal" behaviour.

Even after the confrontation appeared to settle, tensions flared again. While Akanksha was seated with Yogesh Rawat, Shreya was seen speaking to the other contestants. Seemingly provoked once again, Akanksha remarked, "Contract mein bandhi hui hoon, zinda nahi khadi hoti warna." She then turned personal, alleging, "Teri bahar ki asliyat bataun kitne sugar daddy paal rakhe hain?... Unke paison pe pal rahi hai."

For those who missed the episode, the explosive clash began after Shreya accidentally scratched Akanksha's nose during a task. While Shreya insisted it was unintentional, the incident quickly snowballed into one of the ugliest confrontations of the season.

That sugar daddy remark by Akanksha was nothing short of character assassination of #ShreyaKalra



Plz @TheFarahKhan maam @Riteishd sir plz take action of this if you don't stop this now the most people will target shreya

More@NetflixIndia — Usama (@ApexSoluti165) July 8, 2026

Sorry I couldn’t beat the episodes with the amount of hate she gave to Shreya. Akanksha I can never like you. The cringe acting you did when the girl didn’t even hit you 🤡.#Akankshachoudhary #lockupp2 . Can’t bear her 🤡 pic.twitter.com/jP6Pmw4myg — TINA CHOUDHARY (@tina220) July 8, 2026

Before entering Lock Upp, Akanksha had said that viewers would get to see "Akanksha 2.0." However, many fans expressed disappointment over her conduct in the latest episode. One user wrote, "Akanksha Choudhary is not Akanksha 3.0 but a sasti copy of Dolly Bindra. Most negative, disgusting, pathetic character of the show. Sympathy queen has no respect for Shreya for handling such a vile woman with calm."

Akanksha choudhary is not akanksha 3.0 but a sasti copy of dolly bindra.Most negative, disgusting, pathetic character of the show. Sympathy queen has no Respect for Shreya for handling such a vile woman with calm. #AkankshaChoudhary #LockUpp2 #ShreyaKalra — priyanshhh (@PranshuRaj2003) July 9, 2026

What the hell Akanksha?

Shreya was ordering for you. It's a tiny scratch & it was a genuine mistake. Even Yogesh is trying to tell that it was a mistake #Lockupp2 — Sammy ☄ (@Samreen_n1) July 9, 2026

The worst part? Akanksha Choudhary openly and proudly said she ruined someone’s career before and she’ll do the same.



How cruel and heartless can one person be? Threatening to destroy someone’s career while spitting abuses, throwing water on food & bed, family shaming and sugar… pic.twitter.com/wD1ntsHSEU — Varsha (@VarshaTrip69496) July 9, 2026

Another commented, "What Akanksha did today was cheap, typical criminal behaviour tbh, if she were not in the show she would’ve killed Shreya. Also there was no scratch to begin with, she scratched herself, watch carefully." A third user wrote, "Sorry I couldn’t bear the episode with the amount of hate she gave to Shreya. Akanksha, I can never like you."

New episodes Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa premiere six days a week, from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm IST.