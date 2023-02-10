Sara Khan on returning to Bollywood after 8 years with The Era of 1990: 'I'm nervous'

Sara Khan | Instagram

Actress Sara Khan is all set to return to Bollywood after eight long years with a film titled The Era of 1990. The film is based on the global piracy scam of Bollywood movies in India.

Opening up about her role and how she prepared for it, Sara says, "To be honest, I had no idea about the film piracy business. But after doing this film, I got to know how big it is. You'll come to know once you watch the film. I play the role of a simple girl who has a lot of responsibilities. She's very filmy and loves Bollywood movies. I had to work a lot on my character as I had to portray myself as a simple girl from a village. I actually had to play the old me as I am also from Bhopal. It is not so small now but it was when I had come from there 16-17 years back."

Sara recalls the shooting in Kashmir. "The overall experience was new to me as my director Shahid Kazmi did wonders. He did not give us the script. I got to know about my role only after I reached the shoot location. So everything was impromptu. The entire film and story were going on in his mind and he used to explain the scenes every morning. That's how we enacted the scenes and quickly grasped everything. Kashmir is a beautiful place and when you go there, you feel like heaven. The movie is shot there beautifully. It was unexpected how the action sequences and songs were shot," she shares.

Sara says she's nervous about her comeback in Bollywood. "Whenever I do something, I'm always nervous. I wonder if I've done it correctly or not. I deliver what I feel but later on, I start thinking about how the audience will react to it as their opinion matters a lot. In the end, you are performing to entertain people. I am nervous but at the same time, also very excited about the film," she gushes.

Revealing her plans, before signing off Sara shares, "I want to do some action sequences, very different from the characters I have been playing in the last few years. I'm looking forward to doing the action."