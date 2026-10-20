Sara Ali Khan Weeps As She Visits Golden Temple With Ayushmann Khurrana Ahead Of Udta Teer Release - Watch Viral Video

Sara Ali Khan Weeps As She Visits Golden Temple | Instagram

On Tuesday, Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana were in Amritsar for the promotions of their upcoming film Udta Teer. The actors also visited Sri Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple. While Sara and Ayushmann posted pictures from there on Instagram, a video of the actress has gone viral on social media in which she is seen bursting into tears while taking blessings at the Golden Temple.

Watch Sara Ali Khan's crying video below...

Netizens react to Sara Ali Khan's crying video

Sara's video has grabbed everyone's attention, and while some are trolling her and calling it 'acting', many netizens are questioning the actress' privacy.

A netizen commented, "Arey arey arey ek movie hi to hai! 😂 itni overacting mat karo rabbit! Koi mara nhi hai! Sirf ek movie release hi tho hai! (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Does privacy even exist anymore? Why does everything have to become news or content for views? Some things should just stay private. Not everything needs to be shared with the world. I feel like we’re losing our humanity in the race for attention. We need to bring back some empathy, respect, and basic human decency (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "If it is true what reason cause us to cry 😍 in front of god 🙏 ... I feel the same (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Udta Teer release date

Udta Teer was slated to release on October 9, 2026. But the film was postponed, and it will now hit the big screens on October 23, 2026.

Udta Teer trailer and songs

The trailer and songs of Udta Teer have created a decent pre-release buzz. So, let's wait and watch what response the movie will get at the box office.

This is Sara and Ayushmann's second film together. Earlier this year, they were seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which was an average grosser at the box office.