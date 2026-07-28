Sara Ali Khan Visits Delhi's Gurdwara Bangla Sahib To Offer Prayers, Continuing Her Cherished Tradition In The Capital |

New Delhi: Actor Sara Ali Khan has a Delhi ritual. Whenever she visits the national capital, she makes sure to visit Gurdwara Bangla Sahib to offer prayers.

On Monday night, the 'Simmba' star was spotted at the Gurdwara Bangla Sahib with her best friend Sara Vaisoha. In the visuals captured by a Delhi-based pap, she could be seen arriving at the Sikh shrine with her BFF. The two coordinated their outfits in white shirts and blue denims, completing their look with scarves draped over their heads as a mark of respect.

Before her sacred visit to Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, Sara attended designer Kunal Rawal's fashion show at the ongoing India Couture Week at the Taj Palace.

On the professional front, Sara was recently seen in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' with Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

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The first Pati Patni Aur Woh hit theatres in 2019, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. It was a modern remake of the 1978 film of the same name and also featured Ayushmann Khurrana's brother, Aparshakti Khurrana, in a supporting role.

She will next be seen in 'Udta Teer', a spy comedy that marks her reunion with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is directed by Akash A. Kaushik and is backed by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

The film is expected to hit theatres on September 11. However, the makers have kept most details about the project under wraps for now.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)