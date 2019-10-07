Sara Ali Khan devouring a huge Paper Dosa is all of us on cheat day

B town’s coolest mother-daughter duo Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh went on a food hogging spree on their cheat day. Sara posted a video on her Instagram profile.

In the video Sara who was recording it, was talking to mommy Amrita Singh who is hiding her face with a table size paper dosa and some other dishes. Sara asked her mommy ‘Why are you eating like this today?’

She captioned the video," When mommy and I set out to eat,We don’t care about diet-only cheat,Eating like this isn’t extraordinary it’s no feat,Even food competitors should shut up and give us their seat! #KushtiKiTayari #bharisawari #merimapyaari #sarakishayari".