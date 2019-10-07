Sara Ali Khan devouring a huge Paper Dosa is all of us on cheat day

B town’s coolest mother-daughter duo Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh went on a food hogging spree on their cheat day. Sara posted a video on her Instagram profile.
In the video Sara who was recording it, was talking to mommy Amrita Singh who is hiding her face with a table size paper dosa and some other dishes. Sara asked her mommy ‘Why are you eating like this today?’
She captioned the video," When mommy and I set out to eat,We don’t care about diet-only cheat,Eating like this isn’t extraordinary it’s no feat,Even food competitors should shut up and give us their seat! #KushtiKiTayari #bharisawari #merimapyaari #sarakishayari".
Sara who often spotted by paps at Pilates and gym is definitely bored with her diet food it seems. And her mother is also accompanying to gorge on some deliciousness.
Sara who was last seen on screen romancing with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Simmba’. Currently she’s preparing for Coolie No 1’s remake with Varun Dhawan. The movie is helmed by David Dhawan. She will also be seen in Love Aaj Kal sequel opposite Kartik Aaryan.
