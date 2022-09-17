Sanjay Sure's award-winning feature film 'Bless You' gets screened in Mumbai

The Hindi feature film ‘Bless You’ by director Sanjay Sure had its screening on September 16, in Mumbai.

The film was acclaimed by critics at the show. The film had its World Premiere at 45th Asian American International Film Festival in New York. It also was winner at Druk International Film Festival 2022 at Bhutan, besides it got selected at Tokyo Lift-Off International Film Festival 2022, The Paus Premiere International Film Festival 2022 and few more Film Festivals.

The film revolves around Sadanand Murkute, a government clerk and his family struggling to cope with today’s new normal. On one weekend, the Murkute family goes out for shopping and treat themselves with ice candies at a roadside vendor. While slurping the ice candy, Sadanand accidently sneezes and the whole world comes to a grinding halt for him and a new drama begins. The story unfolds in a witty manner and ends on a happy note with a social message.

The hilarious story of real people in real times, demands a peculiar treatment. No makeup, no glamour and real locations. The team has beautifully captured the suburbs of Mumbai to create a unique texture of storytelling. Anyone can relate to this realistic approach. Lot of attention is given to detailing.

The cast includes actors such as Manish Kumar, Ankita Gussain and Mohneesh Kalyan bagging the lead roles.