Sanjay Dutt Starrer Aakhri Sawal To Get Postponed, Might Release On May 15 Amid Censor Issues?

Aakhri Sawal Release Date | Instagram

After The RajaSaab, Dhurandhar The Revenge, KD The Devil, and Raja Shivaji, Sanjay Dutt was gearing up for the release of his fifth movie this year, Aakhri Sawal. The film was slated to release on May 8, 2026, but according to reports, it is yet to get a clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification.

Now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the makers of the film are planning to postpone the release date by a week. A source told the portal, “The nature of the film and its plot is such that the CBFC members are being cautious. The makers have explained to the CBFC committee that their film is based on historical events and records and hence, deserves to be released. The discussions between the makers and the CBFC have taken a lot of time. Hence, the producers of Aakhri Sawal felt that it would be wise to push the film to a later date.”

The source further added, “At present, the makers are considering releasing their film on May 15. Of course, this will be subject to receiving the censor certification on time. An announcement on the same can be expected soon once the hurdles are cleared.”

Aakhri Sawal is directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang, and apart from Dutt, the movie also features Namashi Chakraborty, Amit Sadh, and Sameera Reddy. The teaser of the film had grabbed everyone's attention, and the audience was looking forward to the movie.

The trailer of Aakhri Sawal was supposed to be released on April 30, 2026. The makers had also planned an event in Mumbai for the trailer launch. However, the event was later cancelled.

Till now, the makers have not yet spoken about the issues with the CBFC. So, let's wait and watch when Aakhri Sawal will hit the big screens.