Sanjay Dutt shares an adorable picture as his twins turn a year older!

Sanjay Dutt has never been happier since his twins were born. The two kids, Shahraan and Iqra, have turned a year older today and Sanjay Dutt couldn’t help but share an adorable picture with them. After making a mark with Prassthanam, he will next be seen in Panipat: The Great Betrayal and Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

He shared the picture with the caption, “There’s no greater joy for me than spending time with my precious, Shahraan & Iqra. I love you both. Happy birthday ♥️ #ProudDad”. The picture is absolutely heart-warming! Take a look at it.

We can’t wait to see Sanjay Dutt play intense roles in both these movies, how about you?