Sanjay Dutt pushes fan away as he tries to click selfie at Mumbai airport, stares angrily (WATCH)

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt made a rare appearance at the Mumbai airport on Thursday evening and it was surely a treat for his fans, who hardly get a chance to see the actor or meet him in real life. However, Sanju Baba did not seem to be in a mood to stop and click pictures, and he even got irked by an excited fan at the airport.

An irritated Dutt was seen pushing the fan away, however, he maintained his calm and walked to his car quickly.

Dutt has his hands full with a number of projects, not just in Bollywood but also in the south film industry.

Sanjay Dutt pushes fan trying to click selfie

The incident was captured on camera and the video has now gone viral on the internet.

In the video, Dutt can be seen walking out of the airport towards his car in a jolly mood. He was seen conversing with a friend and also smiled at the paparazzi who called out his name.

It was then that a youth barged in out of nowhere and went really close to Dutt to click a selfie. The actor was then seen pushing him away out of irritation and even giving him a cold and angry look.

The fan quickly moved aside and Dutt too maintained his cool as he sat in his car and zoomed off.

Sanjay Dutt's upcoming projects

On the work front, Dutt was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shamshera', which tanked at the box office.

He will be next seen in the horror comedy 'The Virgin Tree', which also features Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy and Palak Tiwari in key roles.

Besides, he is also shooting for a Kannada film titied 'KD'.