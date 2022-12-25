Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and more, THESE Bollywood stars made impressive debuts in South Indian films in 2022

Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt | Pic: Instagram/duttsanjay l Pic: Instagram/aliaabhatt

While many South stars have over the years worked in Hindi films, it has been very rare for a B-town star to venture down South. However, this year was an exception, as we witnessed several Bollywood celebs make their South cinema debut. These are our favourites.

Sanjay Dutt – K.G.F: Chapter 2

Sanjay Dutt became a part of the already popular KGF series, a Kannada movie, in its second part. And the actor epitomised his character in such a way that we can’t even imagine anyone else as the menacing Adheera. Sanjay gave all the reasons for his fans to hate him in K.G.F: Chapter 2. The film was a mega success and the actor’s massive fan base grew even more.

Alia Bhatt – RRR

Talented actress Alia Bhatt set tongues wagging when she signed S S Rajamouli’s RRR. The period movie saw Alia in a never-seen-before avatar of a simple girl from a village in Andhra Pradesh. Even though the movie had big names from the Telugu film industry like NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan, Alia made her presence felt with a spectacular performance.

Mrunal Thakur – Sita Ramam

It’s not often that an actor gets to play the title role in a movie from a film industry which is totally new, but Mrunal Thakur got that opportunity and nailed it. She debuted in South Indian cinema with the movie Sita Ramam opposite Dulquer Salmaan and gave a spectacular performance. The movie turned out to be a blockbuster and resulted in nationwide popularity for Mrunal.

Ajay Devgn – RRR

RRR was also the South film debut of Ajay Devgn. Already a big name in the Hindi film industry, Ajay was seen playing a crucial part in the movie. The film was about a fictional fight against the British Raj and Ajay’s acting skills were a huge bonus in the movie.

Sobhita Dhulipala – Ponniyin Selvan: I

Sobhita Dhulipala played Vanathi, Ponniyin Selvan’s love interest in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus. Despite the film having a huge ensemble cast comprising of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi Sivakumar and others, Sobhita stood out as the Tamil princess.

Diana Penty – Salute

Diana Penty was seen in a South Indian movie for the first time in Salute. She plays the role of Dia, an independent modern girl in the Malayalam movie. Diana was immensely loved for her performance in the movie.