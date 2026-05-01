Sangram Singh Says He & Payal Rohatgi Are Completely Opposites: 'Purane Zamane Ke Dushman, Iss Zamane Mein...'

Sangram Singh opens up about bond with Payal Rohatgi | Photo Via Instagram

Wrestler Sangram Singh and actress Payal Rohatgi made headlines in 2025 amid divorce rumours after reports claimed he had an affair with actress Nikita Rawal, allegations that the wrestler later dismissed as baseless. Amid this, Sangram recently spoke about his bond with his wife Payal, stating that they are complete opposites.

'We Are Complete Opposites'

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the wrestler said, "Koi bhi cheez hogi naa, normal si cheez hogi woh unke liye alag badhi cheez hogi. Mere liye toh koi badhi cheez bhi normal hogi. Baaki magar woh theek hai, agar usko aap pasand nahi aaye toh woh muh pe bolegi par fir aapke peeth ke peeche nahi bolegi. Toh aise insaan harmful nahi hote, achhe insaan hote hain."

Furthermore, he stated that he has learned from Payal to live life without worrying about what others think, adding that in this world very few people are what they appear to be, and Payal is one of them.

He further said that sometimes his wife may go beyond her limits or boundaries, but genuine couples are like this. He also added that he has seen many fake couples on shows who act overly expressive, saying things like “I’m there for you, chand tod dun ya taare tod dun,” but eventually they all separate.

"Jo genuine couple honge naa, woh rail ki patri ki tarah rahenge. Saath zaroor chalenge par unke vichaar kabhi nahi milenge. Jo purane zamane mein dushman hote the naa, iss zamane mein pati-patni banke aa jaate hain (laughs). Starting se leke end tak unka argument hota hi rehta hai kisi na kisi baat pe," said Sangram.

Payal and Sangram tied the knot in 2022 after dating for over 12 years.