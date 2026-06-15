Sanchita Ugale Death: Brother Calls Industry 'Toxic & Filthy,' Alleges Pressure; Cites Sushant Singh Rajput Link | Video | IANS & file pic

Nalasopara: Sanchita Ugale, a 22-year-old actress residing in the Sai Santoshi Building in Achole Village, Nallasopara East, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan with a saree in her bedroom. The incident has sent shockwaves through the locality.

According to API Vinod Wagh of the Achole Police Station, the incident took place on June 14 between 7:00 PM and 7:30 PM. He stated that Sanchita had locked the door from the inside before hanging herself. Upon discovering the incident, family members and local residents rushed her to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Hospital for immediate treatment. However, the doctors on duty declared her dead upon arrival.

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Receiving the information, the Achole Police rushed to the spot, conducted an inquest (panchnama), and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. Assistant Police Inspector (API) Vinod Wagh mentioned that the police are rigorously investigating all aspects of the case. Following a complaint filed by the deceased's father, Machhindra Ugale, the Achole Police registered a case of Accidental Death (ADR) on June 15 under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Brother Alleges Industry Pressure and Sushant Singh Rajput Connection

Meanwhile, Sanchita's brother, Avinash, has made some shocking claims regarding her death. He pointed out that Sanchita’s last Instagram post was dedicated to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who had tragically passed away on June 14, 2020. Avinash noted that Sanchita chose the exact same date—June 14—to end her life while she was alone at home in the evening.

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Avinash alleged that Sanchita took this extreme step due to constant pressure in the entertainment industry, lack of work opportunities, and continuous humiliation by seniors. He expressed his deep anger, labeling the Bollywood and TV industries as "extremely toxic and filthy."

The police are currently trying to ascertain the exact reasons behind the suicide and have stated that the true cause will only be revealed after a thorough investigation.