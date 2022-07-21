e-Paper Get App

Sanah Kapur's Saroj Ka Rishta to hit screens on THIS date

The Free Press Journal has learnt exclusively that Abhishek Saxena's directorial venture will release on September 16 this year

Rohit BhatnagarUpdated: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 10:53 PM IST
Sanah Kapur, who is currently enjoying marital bliss with husband, Mayank Pahwa, son of veterans Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa, is excited that her film Saroj Ka Rishta is finally seeing the light of the day. The film, which is a social comedy, is set to have a theatrical release on September 16, 2022.

Saroj Ka Rishta is about a girl named Saroj, who lives in Ghaziabad and is 120 kg. She is chirpy, bubbly, funny, an extrovert and doesn’t shy away from calling a spade a spade. It is a heart-touching story of a father-daughter relationship.

An excited Sanah shares, “When the script came to me, and I read it, I felt it had everything that a family entertainer needs to have. Saroj Ka Rishta is a slice-of-life kind of film that has an old-school romance and a social message too. I always wanted to do a character like Saroj. I hope people will enjoy the film as much as I enjoyed working on it.”

Director Abhishek Saxena reveals, “I have been a fat guy all my life, and I noticed people tend to judge a lot. Since I now lost a few kilos for my own health, I wanted to make a film keeping this motto in mind. I feel there has to be an end to body shaming. I wanted to tell a story about how a gym-toned guy falls for a fat girl simply because she is sweet at heart.”

Saroj Ka Rishta is produced under the banner of Kapoor Films Inc., Aena Productions, Ambi Abbhi Productions and Garg Films. It also stars Randeep Rai, Gaurav Pandey, and Kumud Mishra, who plays Sanah’s father in the film.

Interestingly, Sanah marked her big-screen debut with Shaandaar (2015), in which she starred along with her brother Shahid Kapoor and father Pankaj Kapur.

