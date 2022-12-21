Sanaa actress Pooja Bhatt reveals, 'If I don’t go to the wilderness every 10 days, I will lose my mind'

Pooja Bhatt | Pic: Instagram/poojab1972

Pooja Bhatt made her OTT debut in the highly acclaimed Bombay Begums (2021). She was also seen as a criminal psychologist in R Balki’s Chup: Revenge of the Artist, which was her big screen comeback after more than two decades. Her social media posts prove she is a nature lover.

In a recent interview with The Free Press Journal, talking about nature, she shared, “My father (Mahesh Bhatt) gets amazed when I look at that one tree that blooms in the middle of the city filled with filth. I think that’s what we need to learn as an artiste, we just need to bloom. One of the greatest lessons I have learned as an actor is that to do acting, meditation needs to be practised in the middle of the traffic and chaos, else it is not meditation. As an actor, I learned the art of cutting and blocking unwanted things out and focus. It was my survival tactic.”

Pooja added, “It feels so special when there is a tree, plant, and a bird. I have learned a lot from nature. It humbles and teaches me the fragility of life. If I don’t go to the wilderness every 10 days, I will lose my mind.”

Pooja will next be seen in National Award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria’s Sanaa that also stars Radhika Madan in the titular role. It also has Shikha Talsania and Sohum Shah. It recently had its world premiere at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2022.