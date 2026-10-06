'Same Skill As Ananya Panday...': Janhvi Kapoor Trolled For Saying She Can 'Twist Tongue 360 Degrees' At Paris Fashion Week – VIDEO

Janhvi Kapoor Trolled Over Unusual Tongue Talent | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently attending Paris Fashion Week 2026, has faced backlash on social media after revealing a rather unusual hidden talent. During a conversation with The Cut, the actress was asked about a hidden skill she possesses. Janhvi responded that she can twist her tongue almost “360 degrees,” describing it as a “really stupid and useless skill.”

Janhvi Kapoor Trolled Over Unusual Tongue Talent

Explaining how she discovered the trick, Janhvi said that while her classmates in school would try touching their tongues to their noses, she could not do it. Wanting to impress the other children, she decided to find something else she could do with her tongue and eventually developed the unusual party trick.

Check it out:

Netizens Troll Janhvi Kapoor

Her revelation quickly caught the attention of social media users, with some poking fun at the actor. Comments included, “Another hopeless case,” and, “I can’t believe the stupid things these nepo babies do with their tongues.” Another user compared her skill to Ananya Panday, writing, “Same skill as Ananya! I would have thought in lines of acting!”

Janhvi Kapoor Chuttamalle AI Video Controversy

Meanwhile, Janhvi has also been at the centre of controversy over an allegedly AI-manipulated video involving her and Jr NTR’s song Chuttamalle from their 2024 film Devara: Part 1. The purported video depicts the actor in a sexually explicit and degrading manner, sparking concern online over the misuse of artificial intelligence to create manipulated content.

Janhvi took to her Instagram story to call out the misuse of technology to objectify women, the actor said that circulating fictionalised content without consent is "deeply violating".

Work Front

On the work front, Janhvi has Lag Ja Gale in her pipeline, alongside Tiger Shroff and Lakshya.