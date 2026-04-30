Sambhavna Seth Announces Pregnancy Via Surrogacy 10 Years After Marriage: 'Our Most Beautiful Story Is Now In Production'

Actress, YouTuber and Bigg Boss 2 contestant Sambhavna Seth announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Avinash Dwivedi, 10 years after their marriage. The couple revealed that their journey to parenthood has been made possible through surrogacy.

Sharing the news on Instagram on Thursday (April 30), Sambhavna and Avinash posted a creative picture featuring a newspaper-style announcement designed like a Breaking News front page. One side reads "We’re Pregnant", while the other says "Coming Soon", along with baby-themed images.

Captioning the post, they wrote, "We Are PREGNANT👶❤️Our most beautiful story is now in production, through love, hope, and SURROGACY. Countdown Begins."

Soon after she shared the post, several celebrities, including Bharti Singh, Jamie Lever, Sunita Ahuja, Amol Parashar, Ishitta Arun, Gajraj Rao, Jaswir Kaur, Mahhi Vij, Delnaaz Irani, congratulated the parents-to-be.

When Sambhavna shared about her miscarriage

The announcement comes after Sambhavna previously opened up about a IVF miscarriage she experienced in December 2024. In July 2025, she had shared her ordeal, revealing that she experienced repeated bleeding during her first trimester but was reassured by her doctor that everything was normal. She later discovered that the baby’s heartbeat had stopped 15 days earlier, while the fetus remained inside her body.

Speaking about the experience on Gauahar Khan’s podcast, Sambhavna recalled, "We were so excited, as the next day was the announcement, sirf ek scan tha, uske pehle mere 2–3 scan ho gaye the, bleeding kaafi baar ho gaye the and all fine tha. Jab main scan tha humko pata tha ki sab theek hoga. Doctors ne bataya hi nahi ki IVF mein bohot saare bleeding hoti hai. Ek raat mein khadi hui raat ko, aur mein zor se Avinash chillaayi aur meine dekha ki baalti nikal rahi thi blood ki. Maina kaha it's gone cause pata hi nahi tha. The next day, scan karaya, and everything was okay."

She further added, "15 days earlier, I was feeling unwell and informed my doctor, but he told me it was an arthritis issue. However, my arthritis specialist disagreed and told me it was a sign of a miscarriage."

Sambhavna tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Avinash in July 2016. Over the years, the couple has built a strong digital presence through their joint YouTube venture, Sambhavna Seth Entertainment.

Launched on July 26, 2014, the channel is managed by both Sambhavna and Avinash and features a mix of daily vlogs, lifestyle updates, travel diaries, and family-centric content.

On the work front, Sambhavna was last seen in the thriller series Mandala Murders.