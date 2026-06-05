Samay Raina Announces India's Got Latent Season 2 Release Date? Watch VIDEO |

Samay Raina's fans are eagerly awaiting the return of India's Got Latent with Season 2. The comedian recently addressed the much-anticipated release during the finale of the COB Revival chess tournament. While he did not reveal a specific release date, his response left fans convinced that he may have subtly hinted at the show's comeback.

For the unversed, COB Revival (Comedians On Board Revival) marks the return of Samay's popular chess event, featuring comedians, creators and influencers competing in over-the-board chess matches. The tournament was won by Prakhar Gupta after a closely contested battle. Samay Raina, Joel D'Souza and Vivek Desai were among the participants who advanced to the knockout stages of the competition.

Following the finale, Samay thanked the creators and the audience, saying, "I'll be back next year with some big event again like this." He was then asked if he wanted to share any update with his fans, seemingly referring to India's Got Latent Season 2. At that moment, an audience member shouted, "Latent kab aa raha hai?" To this, Samay responded, "Maine 14 June ko India's Got Latent shuru kiya tha."

Samay Raina FINALLY reveals date of Latent Season 2!! pic.twitter.com/bwnJn8WpQ5 — vedika (@vedikabaisa) June 5, 2026

Did Samay Raina just announce India's Got Latent Season 2 release date?



You are not still ready for this 🔥 pic.twitter.com/O95bPz8DK7 — Shiv (@mr_Tubun) June 5, 2026

His remark immediately sent the audience into a frenzy, with many believing that he was indirectly hinting at June 14 as the release date for Season 2. The clip soon went viral on X, with one user posting, "Samay Raina FINALLY reveals date of Latent Season 2!" Another wrote, "Did Samay Raina just announce India's Got Latent Season 2 release date?"

The first season of India's Got Latent landed in controversy earlier this year after guest judge Ranveer Allahbadia made an objectionable remark to a contestant during an episode. The comment triggered massive backlash on social media, leading to multiple police complaints and FIRs against several individuals associated with the show, including host Samay Raina and other panelists. Amid the uproar, the controversial episode was taken down, and Samay later removed all episodes of the show from YouTube, stating that the situation had become too overwhelming for him to handle.