Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Headline Celebrity MasterChef Tamil Featuring Popular Tamil Stars | Video

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Chennai: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to headline popular cooking reality show 'Celebrity MasterChef Tamil'.

As announced by Sony Pictures Networks India on Saturday, the show will be available to all Tamil audiences across Sony VIZHA and Sony LIV.

'Celebrity MasterChef Tamil' will see some of Tamil entertainment's most recognisable faces step away from the sets and into the kitchen, as they take on demanding culinary challenges, unexpected twists and the pressure of creating dishes that win both the challenge and the audience, the makers said, as per a press release.

A promo for the show was also unveiled, where Samantha says, "In our town, whatever we do, we do it with style, like a mass, right? Even if it's just cooking. In movies, the action starts and ends with 'cut'. But here the real action starts only after the cut. Whether it's on a shoot or in the kitchen, to win always needs that fire."

Speaking about the show, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared, "I'm incredibly excited to finally share this with everyone. Celebrity MasterChef Tamil is unlike anything I've done before, and that's exactly what made it impossible to say no. Food has a wonderful way of bringing people together, creating memories, and revealing a side of you that the cameras don't usually get to see. What I'm most excited about is watching some of our favourite Tamil celebrities step into the kitchen, take risks, make mistakes, surprise themselves, and compete with a lot more passion than you'd expect! I wish I could tell you who's cooking, but where's the fun in that? I can't wait for everyone to experience what we're cooking up with Sony Vizha," the press release added.

'Celebrity MasterChef Tamil' will soon arrive on Sony VIZHA and Sony LIV, with exclusive content across digital and social platforms.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)