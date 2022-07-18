e-Paper Get App

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to be a guest of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022, to give insight into her acting career

The festival which will begin on August 12, will have Samantha meet her fans in the capital city of the Victorian State in Australia

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 18, 2022, 12:56 PM IST
The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne has invited actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu as one of the key guests for their 2022 festival, which is coming back physically after a gap of two years owing to the pandemic restrictions.

The festival which will begin on August 12, will have Samantha meet her fans in the capital city of the Victorian State in Australia. Hundreds of her fans and ardent lovers of her work are expected to gather and Samantha is also going to be delivering a special in conversation chat with a live audience, speaking of her career and trajectory on August 13.

Speaking of this, Samantha said, "Last year, even though I was a part of IFFM virtually, I could feel the energy and vibe because of the enthusiasm of all the participants. With the world opening up and given the opportunity to travel to Australia to be part of it in person, to experience that energy first hand, is something I’m looking forward to. Celebrating Indian cinema, in all its diversity with communities of both Indians and cinema lovers unanimously together is an exciting feeling."

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, the festival director, added, “Samantha has such an ardent fan following here in Australia. Her fans are eagerly waiting for her to be part of IFFM and celebrate her, and her work at the festival this year. She’s such a versatile actor and has found such impeccable respect amongst her fans for her work."

Samantha Prabhu is a name that is synonymous with high quality content and impeccable cinema, making her a household name in the south film industry. She recently made her Hindi project debut with 'The Family Man 2' earning her rave reviews for the show.

Since her debut, Samantha has been riding high in Bollywood with some of the most anticipated projects. Her fans are waiting for all the brilliant work she is soon to be a part of.

