Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru Welcome Baby Boy | Instagram

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on Thursday, November 19, 2026. The couple shared the first glimpse of their newborn on social media, posting an adorable picture of themselves holding their baby's tiny hands.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru Welcome Baby Boy

Announcing his name, they wrote, “Our beautiful baby boy DEV NIDIMORU 19.11.2026. The happiest our hearts have ever been. Samantha & Raj.”

Check it out:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raj Nidimoru's Wedding

Samantha and Raj tied the knot on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. The wedding marked the second marriage for both. Raj was previously married to Shhyamali De, while Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The actress and Naga Chaitanya parted ways in 2021 after nearly four years of marriage.

The couple had confirmed their pregnancy in June 2026, during the success meet of her film, Maa Inti Bangaaram.

About Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru Relationship

Reportedly, Samantha met Raj during the shoot of the The Family Man 2, in which she played a powerful role as the main antagonist Raji, a rebel leader.

They reunited for the Indian spin-off of the Citadel franchise, Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru reportedly dated for nearly two years before tying the knot. However, the couple kept their relationship largely private and never officially confirmed their romance.