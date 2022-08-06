Saloni Daini talks about working in the short film Right Age To Marry

Saloni Daini became an overnight sensation around a decade ago with her brilliant comic timing. The comedienne, now 21 years old, has plans of pursuing acting. While she has been discussing offers, Saloni has already got few opportunities with Shivankar Arora and Shipra Arora. She is also a part of their latest short film Right Age To Marry for the duo’s YouTube channel Content Ka Keeda.

“Working with Content Ka Keeda was such a fun experience. I love going to Shipra’s house and I love working there. I don’t know how the day ends and our work also gets completed. We have so much fun while working. Right Age To Marry is such a different story than what I’ve done earlier with them. It has a great message. I enjoyed shooting it. It had very cute scenes and instances with me and my onscreen mom (Maninee De) and with Ramansh (Bundela),” she gushes.

The actress can't stop praising her co-stars. “It was a blast working with Maninee ma'am and Ramansh. I have worked with both of them earlier as well so we have a comfort level. You cannot stop smiling when they are around. We had so much fun in between the shots, we searched for reels that we could do. There was a shot when Maninee ma’am is shown sleeping and I had to say I’m sorry, I love you and I had to go. It was a serious scene. But Ramansh was cracking a joke. He also assists when he is not shooting. And we couldn’t stop laughing in that scene, but somehow we had to control ourselves and finish that scene,” Saloni shares.

In Right Age To Marry, Saloni plays the role of a 19-year-old girl, who wants to get married to her boyfriend. “Getting married is a trend right now, all the hashtags, pictures and makeup, the reels on Instagram. Amid all these, many of us forget the reality and need to be educated. My character too is fascinated by all these. She wants to get married and thinks that this is the right age to do so. But somewhere her boyfriend makes her realise that it's not as fascinating as we think it is. And that they have to grow as individuals and develop themselves first, earn and then they can do whatever they want to. In the end, she realises this. So I’m playing a bubbly young girl who doesn’t think so much and just wants to get married because of the Instagram trend and she is just convincing her mother to fulfil her wish,” Saloni concludes.