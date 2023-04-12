Saloni Daini loses 22 kgs, gives a glimpse of her EPIC body transformation; watch video

Saloni Daini, who became an overnight sensation around a decade ago with her comic timing, has stunned her fans and followers with her epic transformation. She is best known for playing Gangubai in comedy shows.

The 22-year-old comedienne has reportedly lost around more than 20 kgs.

Saloni gives a glimpse of her EPIC physical transformation

A few days back, Saloni shared a video on Instagram and revealed that it has been three years since the COVID-19-induced lockdown and since then, she has shed 22 kgs.

Saloni's video features pictures from 2020 and 2021 and she also gave a glimpse of her transformation. In one of the pics, she is seen showing off her curves in a black bikini.

Take a look at her video here:

Netizens react to Saloni's transformation

In the comments section of her post, several users lauded her for the transformation. "Best transformation," a user commented on her video.

Another wrote, "What a transformation! Amazing."

Several users also asked how she managed to shed weight. "More power to you @salonidaini_ 😍😍 par Behen kaiseeee🤦🤦😂 yeh motivation kaha se aataaaa," read a comment.

"How did you do it please help meeee," another fan asked.

When Saloni opened up about her weight loss journey

Saloni had earlier said in an interview that when lockdown had started, she would eat a lot at home. She was 80 kgs back then and wanted to lose weight to be fit and healthy.

"One day I was sitting in front of my laptop, watching shows. And suddenly, the screen locked and I saw my face on the laptop. And I look very chubby. I was 80 kgs or something at that time. So I was like this is the point when I have to lose weight for myself. I just wanted to. I followed a diet and worked out every day. Now I am 58. The lockdown has made me lose weight. I would like to thank the lockdown because I couldn’t go out and eat junk food," she had said in an interview with ETimes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saloni is seen in Marathi and Hindi films. She is also the winner of the comedy show Chhote Miyan Bade Miyan.

