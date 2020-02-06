Salman Khan’s 'Veergati' actress Pooja Dadwal to return onscreen after two decades

Actor Pooja Dadwal, who was seen alongside Salman Khan in his 1995 film Veergati, is making a comeback to films after over two decades. She will be starring in a Hindi short film, titled Shukrana Guru Nanak Devji Kaa, and believes this will mark a great beginning for her second inning in the film industry.

Producer Vikas Jolly, who also happens to be a motivational speaker, spoke to a leading portal and said he signed Pooja since she was a good actor, and because he also wanted to help her. The film will be revolving around one’s gratitude towards the almighty.