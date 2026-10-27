Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi Not Yet Certified By CBFC; Actor Eyes November Release: Report

Salman Khan Maatrubhumi Not Yet Ceritifed By CBFC | Instagram

Salman Khan-starrer Maatrubhumi was slated to release in April this year, but the movie was postponed, and it is yet to see the light of day. The Apoorva Lakhia directorial was earlier titled Battle Of Galwan, as reportedly it is based on the India-China conflict which took place at the Galwan Valley in 2020. However, according to reports, the film had to undergo changes, and even the title was changed to Maatrubhumi. Some reports suggested that the film was also stuck as it didn't receive a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Maatrubhumi awaits CBFC certification

A few days ago, there were reports that Maatrubhumi had got clearance from the government, but according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the Salman starrer is not yet certified by the Central Board of Film Certification.

A source told the portal that the makers of the film applied for certification earlier in October, but CBFC has not given them a date for the screening. The source mentioned that the screening was supposed to take place on Monday, October 26, 2026, but it didn't happen. The source further revealed that Salman flew down to Delhi a few times to request the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to facilitate the screening.

Salman Khan seeks early screening

The source added that the actor is not asking for any special favours, and he has made all the changes that the Ministry wanted. Salman aims to release the film next month, and that's why he wants the CBFC to view the film soon.

Maatrubhumi release date

According to the report, Salman wants to release the film on November 13, 2026, and wants to avoid the clash with Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya (November 27) and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Eetha (December 4, 2026).

So, let's wait and watch whether Maatrubhumi will get a release next month or not.