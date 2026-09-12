Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera's Son Abir Singh To Make His Bollywood Debut With Tarzan: Report

Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera's Son Abir Singh All Set For Bollywood Debut? | Instagram

In 2022, there were reports that Salman Khan was all set to launch his bodyguard Gurmeet Singh Jolly aka Shera's son, Abir Singh, in Bollywood. The reports stated that the superstar had asked Satish Kaushik to direct Abir's first film, and reportedly, in January 2023, it was supposed to start rolling. However, there was no confirmation about the project, and in March 2023, Kaushik passed away. Now, once again, a report about Abir's debut has come up.

According to a report in Filmfare, Abir will be making his Bollywood debut with a film titled Tarzan, which will also feature Sooraj Pancholi. However, it is not yet revealed whether the film will be produced by Salman or someone else.

But, interestingly, in 2015, Salman had launched Sooraj with his production venture Hero. The movie also featured Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty in the lead role. While the film had failed to make a mark, Sooraj and Athiya had grabbed everyone's attention with their performances.

Actors Launched By Salman Khan

Not just Sooraj and Athiya, Salman has launched Sonakshi Sinha, Zareen Khan, Daisy Shah, Saiee Manjrekar, Warina Hussain and Aayush Sharma (his brother-in-law) in Bollywood. It will be interesting to see what response Abir will get after his debut.

Salman Khan's Upcoming Movies

Talking about Salman's films, the actor currently has two movies lined up, Maatrubhumi and SVC63. The former is ready for a release, but it is yet to see the light of the day. The Apoorva Lakhia directorial was supposed to release in April this year, but it was postponed, and the new release date is not yet announced.

Meanwhile, SVC63, which is currently under production, is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The movie also stars Nayanthara in the lead role, and it is slated to hit the big screens on Eid next year. Fans of Salman are super excited about the film.