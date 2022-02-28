'Salman Khan is the most supportive person I have ever met,' says Muskaan Khan, daughter of composer Sajid of the famous Sajid-Wajid duo

Recently, Muskaan Khan, daughter of composer Sajid of the famous Sajid-Wajid duo, released a music video, Kasam. She made her Bollywood singing debut with the song Awara in Dabangg 3. Speaking about the experience of working in a Salman Khan production exclusively with the Free Press Journal, she shares, “Yes, I debuted with Awara from Dabangg 3. I wanted Salman sir to watch the song when it was being recorded, but it couldn’t happen as he was also busy at that time.”

Muskaan is all praise for Salman. “In fact, the first time I met him was during the press conference of Dabangg 3. He is my favourite actor. When he walked into the room, I was star struck and kept staring at him,” she gushes.

Elaborating further on her first meeting with the superstar, she adds, “He had already heard the song. And he had told my dad that I was welcome to Dabangg 3. I was on cloud nine. Salman sir is always supportive. He is the most supportive person I have ever met!”

Wajid’s demise in 2020 had sent shockwaves across the industry. Muskaan fondly remembers her late uncle. “I used to watch my chacha Wajid do so much riyaaz. He had a guitar in his hand and kept composing. I wanted to pursue music. I would try to sing with them. Dad (Sajid) told me if your voice is good enough, you should try and sing. I would do riyaaz with Wajid chacha. He would sing a lot of old songs. I don’t think there is one day we can spend without missing him,” she reminisces.

Muskaan has been signed by Salman’s production house for more songs, and she has her own independent music releases as well. “Yes, I have a few songs for SKF films. One song was to be released with Antim: The Final Truth, but unfortunately, it did happen. Actually, this song was also shot. I have not signed with anyone else. We have started our very own music label, Taleem Music, and a lot of songs have been released. And many more projects will come,” she shares.

Muskaan is glad she got to learn music from her dad and late uncle. “Both my father and Wajid chacha have been guiding me throughout. They taught me to be true to my work. If you really wish to be in the musical world, you have to work hard no matter who your father and family are. I want to make them proud,” she says.

She doesn’t want to limit herself to a particular genre of music. “I would like to sing all kinds of songs, be it melodies, foot-tapping or sexy. I have sung a few songs which might come out soon. There are a few party numbers as well. But I love singing romantic songs,” she avers.

Muskaan has a sister named Mehak. On a parting note, we ask her if the two would ever make a musical duo. “Mehak sometimes likes to sing. She is into business. She writes very well. Insha Allah, we can take music and our company together,” she concludes.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 06:25 AM IST