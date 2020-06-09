Saiyami Kher's ‘leaked audition tape’ for 'Sacred Games' and 'Money Heist' will leave you in splits

Actress Saiyami Kher, who made her Bollywood debut with 'Mirzya', has been garnering a lot of praises for her performance in Anurag Kashyap's latest Netflix series, 'Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai'. Netflix India recently shared the hilarious ‘leaked audition tape’ of Saiyami.
In the video that was shared on the streaming giant's social media, Saiyami Kher can be seen auditioning for popular Netflix shows -- Sacred Games, Money Heist and Stranger Things. From Ganesh Gaitonde to 'Mumbai' from Money Heist, Saiyami fails to bag the roles and ends up being selected for 'Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai'
The caption read: "Sarita and @saiyami were made for each other. #Choked #PaisaBoltaHai"
Check it out here:
'Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai', Anurag Kashyap's exploration of a marriage in a middle class household and how it is shaped by financial concerns, revolves around a bank cashier, Sarita, and her unemployed husband, Sushant, played by 'Mirziya' star Saiyami Kher and 'Moothon' actor Roshan Mathew. It released on Netflix on June 5.
For the unversed, Saiyami Kher made her big screen debut with 'Mirzya'. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, "Mirzya" narrated the tragic love story of Mirza-Sahiban. The 2016 film, which also marked the debut of Anil Kapoor's son Harshvardhan, failed to have a successful affair at the box office.
On the work front, Saiyami Kher has also joined the cast of the second season of "Breathe", which includes names like Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen. It will go live on Amazon Prime Video soon.
