Saiyami Kher's ‘leaked audition tape’ for 'Sacred Games' and 'Money Heist' will leave you in splits

Actress Saiyami Kher, who made her Bollywood debut with 'Mirzya', has been garnering a lot of praises for her performance in Anurag Kashyap's latest Netflix series, 'Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai'. Netflix India recently shared the hilarious ‘leaked audition tape’ of Saiyami.

In the video that was shared on the streaming giant's social media, Saiyami Kher can be seen auditioning for popular Netflix shows -- Sacred Games, Money Heist and Stranger Things. From Ganesh Gaitonde to 'Mumbai' from Money Heist, Saiyami fails to bag the roles and ends up being selected for 'Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai'

The caption read: "Sarita and @saiyami were made for each other. #Choked #PaisaBoltaHai"

Check it out here: