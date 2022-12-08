Saiyami Kher recalls shooting in Mumbai's St. Xavier's for Faadu: 'My dream was fulfilled'

Saiyami Kher is being appreciated for her performance in Faadu - A Love Story ever since the trailer of the web series was launched.

Some parts of the series were shot in St Xavier's College in Mumbai and Saiyami, who is an alumna of the college, got nostalgic since the shoot brought back fond memories.

Saiyami says, “I studied in St Xavier's for five years and have so many fond memories associated with college. While I was studying there and after college we used to see shoots happen. I used to feel 'oh someday when I get a break and start acting, it will be a dream to come back here and shoot'. I'm so glad that this dream was fulfilled while shooting for Faadu."

She added, "I have stories from every corner of the college building and I remember getting so excited that I called all my college professors and told them about the shoot. I have returned to college for various reasons in the past but this was the first time I went there to work and it felt so emotional.”

The web-series, which is written by Saumya Joshi, also stars Pavail Gulati and will stream soon on Sony Liv. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the story is about the challenges and confusions of modern life.