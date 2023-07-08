Saira Banu Reveals Dilip Kumar Laid THIS Condition When She Asked Him To Ditch White Shirts

Veteran actress Saira Banu marked her Instagram debut on Friday, July 7, on the occasion of legendary actor and her husband, Dilip Kumar's death anniversary. She mentioned that the account is an ode to the love of her life, and through it, she will share some unheard stories about the OG heartthrob.

On Saturday, Saira took to her Instagram handle to share an interesting anecdote about Dilip Kumar, whom she fondly addressed to as 'Sahib'.

Along with that, she also shared an never-seen-before picture of Dilip Kumar flashing his brightest smile.

When Saira Banu asked Dilip Kumar to wear colourful shirts

In her adorable Instagram post, Saira shared that Dilip Kumar always wore white Jodhpuri shirts and once, on her behest, he wore a colourful shirt, but on one condition.

"Sahib preferably always wore white in this Jodhpuri collar kind of "Bush" shirts... I requested and got around him to please wear a few colour shades In his shirts..." she wrote.

She went on to say, "Here he is laughing at me saying look! I am wearing a colour... a yellow that you like Saira... but on condition that you promise to wear fluffy Organdy sarees that make you seem more substantial! Not salwar kameez that makes me want to send you to school again!"

Saira Banu's Instagram debut

On Friday, Saira shared her first post on Instagram, remembering the iconic star. "Hindustan ke 'KOHINOOR' Dilip Sahib ke liye Hamari zindagi ke andekhay aur ansunay kissey…" her bio reads.

"I am writing this note on the 7th of July to especially express my gratitude to the overwhelming multitude of caring well-wishers and dearest friends from the world over who have so tremendously swept me off my feet till today with their everlasting remembrance, love, and respect for my Kohinoor Dilip Kumar Sahib," she wrote.

Saira and Dilip had been married for 55 years before the latter passed away on July 7, 2021, owing to a prolonged illness.