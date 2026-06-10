Saif Ali Khan's London Holiday With Wife Kareena Kapoor Khan & Kids Taimur & Jeh Will Be Special As He Will Attend Two Major Events During The Vacay | Deets Inside

Bollywood superstar, Saif Ali Khan and his khandaan |

Bollywood superstar, Saif Ali Khan and his khandaan that includes actress wife, the gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan, their two sons, Taimur and Jeh, are expected to fly out of the bay for their summer vacay to London on June 12. What’s noteworthy about this summer vacation is that Saif has a packed social-engagement diary during his break. Besides spending time in his favourite city in the world, London, walking around Hyde Park, eating their favourite English food and indulging in some local fun, the Khans also have certain days marked for Saif’s parents.

Oh, just by the way, unlike other Indian actors, Kareena and Saif always choose a more upmarket, less populated by desis hotel for their stay. The idea is “to safeguard our children’s privacy as much as ours,” Bebo had once said.

Anyway, the one difference this time around is that the superstar couple will also make themselves available for two key events. One is an event to honour the late Nawab of Pataudi, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. This event will reportedly be held at Hampshire, where the former Indian cricket captain had attended college. And the second event that Saif has agreed to is a talk show hosted by Barkha Dutt that will be recorded at the Riverside Studios, London City. Sharmila Tagore is also expected to be there at both places. Kareena and her sons will obviously be present at the event in Hampshire. But for the talk show, the participants from the film industry include Saif, Sharmila, Shefali Shah and some other relevant voices.

MAK Pataudi’s ties to England ran deep

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, aka Tiger Pataudi, was one of the most celebrated students of Winchester College, Hampshire, England between 1954 and 1959. At the Winchester College, MAK Pataudi established himself as a batting prodigy and athlete. He also studied at the Balliol College in Oxford. Saif went to Winchester College and his younger sister Soha Ali Khan Khemu went to Oxford.