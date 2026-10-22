Saif Ali Khan Sells Apartment In Mumbai's Bandra West For ₹4.11 Crore: Report

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan sold a 797 sq ft apartment in Mumbai's Bandra West for Rs 4.11 crore. The property, located in Hi-Cons Residency, was sold along with two open parking spaces, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the sale deed was executed and registered on October 19, 2026. However, the agreement to sell was signed on March 7, 2024, and registered on March 11, 2024. The buyers also took possession of the apartment on March 7, 2024. The transaction attracted stamp duty of Rs 24.66 lakh.

Saif Ali Khan's Original Purchase

Property registration records reportedly show that Saif purchased a 6,000 sq ft carpet-area unit spread across two upper floors of Hi-Cons Residency from developer Hi-Con Constructions on March 30, 2007. The purchase was valued at Rs 9.7 crore and included parking facilities.

On June 19, 2014, the original unit was formally divided into three separate apartments. These included a flat measuring approximately 2,997 sq ft on a lower floor, another apartment of 2,205 sq ft on the same floor, and the 797 sq ft apartment that has now been sold.

Saif Ali Khan's Other Real Estate Transactions

In another property transaction, Saif leased two commercial units on Andheri Kurla Road in Mumbai to Durva Fintech Private Limited for a monthly rent of Rs 22.76 lakh. The units have a combined RERA carpet area of 5,692 sq ft, according to documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The leave and licence agreement was registered on September 29, 2026, for a five-year period from May 10, 2026, to May 9, 2031. The documents name Vikaas Mohan Sachdeva, a director of Durva Fintech, as the licensee. Saif is listed as the licensor through his constituted attorney.

The actor also owns an apartment in Mumbai's Satguru Sharan building, where he lives with his family. The property, measuring more than 6,500 sq ft, was reportedly purchased from real estate developer Satguru Builders in April 2012 for Rs 23.50 crore.

Before moving to Satguru Sharan, Saif and his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, lived in the Fortune Heights apartment complex in Bandra. In April 2016, the actor purchased an apartment measuring more than 950 sq ft in the complex for Rs 7 crore, according to the report.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif was last seen in the film Haiwaan with Akshay Kumar.