'Sad That She Was Attacked & Shamed': Director Onir Backs Boxer Imane Khelif Amid Paris Olympics Gender Row (EXCLUSIVE)

Director Onir has voiced his support for Algerian boxer Imane Khelif amid the controversy surrounding her gender at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics.

Khelif is facing backlash and being termed a 'biological male' boxer who has been allowed to fight in the women's 66kg event at the Summer Games. The Algerian has already assured herself of a medal.

Onir on Imane Khelif controversy

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Onir lauded Khelif's courage and focused on the importance of standing up for individual rights in sports.

Sharing his thoughts about the ongoing controversy, he said, "I feel that people are extremely narrow-minded in their thinking of what is masculinity and femininity. It's really sad that someone who is born as a woman, identifying her entire life as a woman, and has been playing in women's sports and has come through valid means, was attacked and shamed the way she was."

Dutee Chand's struggle

He also highlighted a similar story of Dutee Chand, India's first openly-gay athlete and the country's fastest sprinter, who had to give gender tests and was banned in 2023 for 4 years after failing a dope test.

"It has happened before also, the same kind of shaming of Dutee Chand, and today we celebrate her. I feel it is the insecurity, not only because of that but also her being a coloured woman. You see this kind of thing happening much more in people of colour involved, be it Chand or her, and it is rather unfortunate, but I'm glad that the Olympics took a stand and said that she deserves to be where she is. She is a brave woman, and the way she's won the next round just shows that. Hats off to her courage and conviction."

All About Imane Khelif

Algerian professional boxer Imane Khelif in 2020 represented her country at the Tokyo Olympics and is currently competing in Paris. She made it to the finals of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in March 2023 but was later disqualified after failing to meet the eligibility criteria set by the International Boxing Association (IBA).

This year, she grabbed the headlines after winning the first round of the women's 66kg category, defeating Angela Carini of Italy who abandoned the fight after just 46 seconds in the ring.

Netizens and international celebrities like Elon Musk and JK Rowling slammed the IOC for letting a "biologically male boxer" fight against females at the Games.

Onir believes stories such as that of Khelif and Dutee will bring out a massive change in society and bring out acceptance and respect for the gay community.

Onir is set to attend the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024, alongside other esteemed directors Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali and Rima Das for the premier of their film 'My Melbourne' on August 15.