Sachiin Joshi declared innocent in money laundering case after 19 months

Sachiin Joshi | File photo

Actor-entrepreneur Sachiin Joshi has been declared innocent and was discharged of all charges by the court on Tuesday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had alleged Joshi of receiving funds that were part of the proceeds of crime linked to the Omkar Group.

"It has been a 19-month battle and today is a big day for me. I am grateful to God that truth has prevailed," said an emotional Sachiin Joshi on being declared innocent. "I always had full faith in our legal system and the judiciary and this only further strengthens that belief," he added.

The team of lawyers representing Joshi said, "The Honourable Court has discharged Sachiin Joshi as there is no predicate offence, and the principal offenders have been discharged from the case. Applying the law laid down by the Supreme Court in Vijay Madanlal Choudhary vs Union Of India case on 27 July, 2022, Sachiin Joshi is discharged from the case."

This discharge comes following Sachiin Joshi citing the look out circular for urgent hearing of discharge plea in parity with Omkar Group promoters Babulal Varma and Kamal Kishore Gupta, who had been discharged from the money laundering case.

The case was disturbing to Joshi, who throughout the bail, had a pending look out circular against him, putting travel restrictions on him due to the case. He had sought parity and discharge.