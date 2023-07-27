Ryan Reynolds Wishes Sandra Bullock With Naked Hugging Video On 59th Birthday

One of the most loved and successful actresses of Hollywood, Sandra Bullock, celebrated her 59th birthday on July 26, Wednesday, and she received a slew of wishes from not just her fans, but also her numerous friends in the industry that she has made over the years.

While hoards of celebs wished Bullock on her birthday, it was actor Ryan Reynolds' post which took the cake.

The actor wished Bullock with a video clip from their 2009 film together, titled 'The Proposal'. In the clip, both of them can be seen completely naked from head to toe and hugging each other.

"Happy Birthday to the inimitable and stunning Sandra Bullock! For your birthday this year, I got us both intimacy coordinators. And an HR department. And clothing?" he captioned the video, leaving his followers in splits.

For the unawares, 'The Proposal' revolved around the story of a boss and an employee and their hilarious rollercoaster journey of falling in love.

Bullock had once shared what went behind shooting the nude scene in 'The Proposal'. She had said that it was a "closed set", which means that no one, except for the makeup artists were allowed inside when required.

She had also revealed that Ryan and her private parts were covered with "flesh-coloured things", and that her hair was placed strategically to cover her nipples.

