Ryan Reynolds’ Ramayana Connection |

The Ramayana fever is gripping the international audience. Producer-global-entrepreneur, Namit Malhotra is releasing his most-ambitious mythological, Ramayana: Part I (The Rise of the Legend) worldwide in 125 countries in 50,000 screens. And, as the release date nears, the excitement continues to build. The Free Press Journal has just learnt that Deadpool & Wolverine superstar, Ryan Reynolds, will grace the premiere to be held in Los Angeles.

Special dress code

As per earlier details made available to the media, this event is scheduled for October 27, 2026, at the David Geffen Theater inside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in LA. One of India’s most-ambitious films will be screened in 3D for around 945 special invitees. Since it is being themed as a ‘Diwali’ event, guests who are likely to include Hollywood biggies and the foreign media have been given a dress code. They are expected to wear traditional Indian attire in red. And, for once, Reynolds will ditch his red and black tactical suit and will also come wearing something Indian in the colour red.

Our source said, “This is a proud moment for India as this Diwali, 125 countries will get to learn Indian culture and Diwali celebrations.”