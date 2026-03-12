'Ruins Viewing Experience': CBFC's New Rule Mandating Subtitles & Audio Descriptions In Movies Sparks Debate Online

CBFC's New Rule Mandating Subtitles & Audio Descriptions Sparks Debate Online |

In a recent development, all movies have been advised to follow a new rule while submitting their films. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has issued a directive that will come into effect from March 15, 2026, mandating that all Indian films include subtitles and audio descriptions.

The decision aims to improve accessibility for audiences who are hearing- or visually-impaired. Going forward, producers will need to submit their films as Digital Cinema Packages (DCPs) along with the required subtitles and audio descriptions through the E-Cinepramaan portal.

While many have welcomed this move as a positive step toward inclusivity, some critics argue that it could affect the overall cinematic experience. A user took to X (former Twitter) to claim, "Wtf?? All movies will have subtitles?? Mann it is a distraction. I understand for English films but why for Bollywood films?" Another wrote, "Seeing the words on the bottom is distracting.

I always get distracted by that😮‍💨

Sometimes there are subtitles even when the actors are not speaking." Others continued to call out the CBFC decision, saying, "Sub on big screen kill the movie experience and no one can read and watch at the same time it's scary thing." Another called the decision to be "ruining the viewing experience."

The new mandate applies to all Indian films across languages and regions, ensuring that accessibility standards are followed throughout the industry. This movie aligns Indian cinema with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. The Act promotes equal access to information and entertainment for everyone. While many international film markets and global streaming platforms already provide such features. Filmmakers and distributors have been advised to incorporate subtitles and audio descriptions during the post-production stage in order to avoid certification delays. Going forward, the system may also use technologies like theatre apps and headphone-based audio descriptions, allowing visually impaired viewers to access the feature without affecting the overall cinematic experience for other audience.